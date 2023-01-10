What 2023 holds for the City of Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2023 is up and running. WTAP checked in with Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp so you know what’s coming in the new year.

Rapp said the biggest project coming to town in 2023 is the Jackson Park Pool.

“Hopefully this year, by swimming season, we’ll have a brand new pool with lots of new amenities…,” he said.

The kayak launch is scheduled to be finished in the summer too, according to Rapp. It will function like a bike trail, connecting different areas through the activity.

“The grant was so that people up and down the Ohio River could go from city to city to city. And so obviously, if you start in Marietta, you could come down to our launch, you can go from our launch down to Parkersburg, and Williamstown is also doing one now so there’s all kinds of access now for kayaks,” Rapp said.

Speaking of fun in the sun, you can expect the 4th of July festival to be back again. Last year, Freedom Festival kicked off after a multi-year hiatus.

“And so we’re looking forward to that. It was incredible how many people came and it’s a great opportunity to showcase your town…,” Rapp said.

Infrastructure will be another point of focus for Vienna.

Rapp said the city will tackle flooding issues with a major stormwater project

“We’re working for a dredge project so that we can dredge Pond Run and make sure that it flows at its maximum capacity, which will eliminate a lot of the standing water.”

2023 will bring some movement in the world of business as well. Maka Mia Pizza moved to the area from Parkersburg and may open soon, according to the owner.

Additionally, Sportsman’s Warehouse will open where Office Depot used to be.

When it comes to challenges the city will face in the coming year, Rapp pointed to the supply chain. Issues began in 2020 and he expects them to continue into 2023.

“We’re having challenges getting police cruisers. We’re having challenges finding utility trucks,” he said.

Rapp said it’s something the city has to plan ahead for.

Looking back at 2022, Rapp talked about some highlights.

The major project completed, according to Rapp, is the River Road Water Project. It tied all three of the area’s water systems together.

“..., now we have a more balanced system so that, if anything happens in any quadrant of the city, we can simply valve our water supply so that everybody still has a constant supply,” Rapp said.

Rapp also highlighted technology upgrades police got in 2022.

One came from a grant that gave all police easier access to data bases.

“Let’s say that we need information about something. You can instantly go to your laptop - it’s not a laptop, it’s a tablet- you go to your tablet, put in the information and you have immediate access to every data base like you would if you were sitting in an office,” he explained.

Rapp also highlighted a new license plate reader the city got.

“..., if there’s a license plate that’s put out there, every agency looks for it and our license plate reader flags them,” he explained.

