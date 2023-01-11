A $67,000 grant will get the Washington County Sheriff’s Office new body cameras

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is getting $67,000 worth of grant money for new body cameras.

Captain Bryan Lockhart said those upgraded cameras will go to officers on the road.

“We’re very excited about it. It’s going to make the job a lot easier for the guys on the road that are utilizing these,” he said.

According to Lockhart, the new body cameras come with a few more features than the old ones.

For instance, the cameras turn on when they sense gunshots.

“..., when the officer gets out of the car - if they’re fired upon or if they need to exit their car and fire their weapon, the camera will automatically sense that and kick on and with a 30 second delay so it’ll get the 30 seconds prior to when the gun shots went off so we’ll be able to get everything on camera,” he explained.

Lockhart said the new cameras’ download speed will allow officers to get back out on the road faster too.

“When the officers get in the station and they get in Wi-Fi range, it will automatically download to the server, which cuts down on station time…,” he explained.

The older cameras that the incoming cameras will replace will go to the jail.

“..., so our corrections officers now will be able to be outfitted with a body camera inside of the facility,” he said.

Lockhart believes the cameras will benefit both officers and the public.

“It just makes it more transparent and safer for the officer involved as well as the public,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.