BEAD funding provides opportunity for underserved communities to improve their broadband access

WTAP News @ 6 Broadband access
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Broadband Equity, Access, and Development (BEAD) program will provide upwards of 40 billion dollars to improve broadband access in underserved communities across the nation.

This funding could be life changing for the many people living throughout Appalachian Ohio and Appalachia more broadly don’t currently have reliable broadband access. Ryan Collins of Buckeye Hills Regional Council said that Appalachian Ohio is one of the most underserved parts of the state in terms of broadband access. He described how having more reliable broadband access could improve the lives of the people living there. “It could mean the world. Broadband is the number one equity tool of the future,” Collins said. “It gives you access to the global economy so that local businesses can have online stores and sell to people outside their area. It gives them access to making job postings so that people know that they have jobs available it can hire more people. It gives people access to healthcare through telehealth and telemedicine. It’ll increase educational opportunities.”

Collins said that anyone who doesn’t have reliable broadband access at their home can submit a challenge request to via the Federal Communications Commission’s National Broadband Map at broadbandmap.fcc.gov. Such challenges must be submitted by Friday, January 13th to have an impact on BEAD funding distribution.

