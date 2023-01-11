Department of Health and Human Services reform on agenda for 2023 legislative session

By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the West Virginia legislature begins its 2023 legislative session, one high priority item on the agenda is reform of the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Last month, several prominent members of the West Virginia senate, including senate president and lieutenant governor Craig P. Blair, signed an open letter addressed to interim DHHR Secretary Dr. Jeff Coben. The letter enumerated a number of policy recommendations intended to address the legislators’ concerns with how the DHHR has managed its programs, particularly those related to child welfare.

Dr. Christopher Plein, a professor of public administration at West Virginia University, stressed that many of the issues the legislators expressed about the DHHR are institutional in nature. Due to the breadth of the DHHR’s responsibilities, maintaining clear lines of communication across its various programs, as well as with the state legislature, can be a challenge.

Dr. Plein emphasized how the many moving parts that factor into the DHHR’s ability to provide its services can complicate things. “The agency is often is often involved in both direct and indirect services,” Dr. Plein said. “So take for example Medicaid. They rely upon Managed Care organizations to provide much of the care for those on Medicaid. The Department of Health and Human Resources doesn’t implement Medicaid directly; those services are provided by healthcare providers across our state. Child welfare functions, foster care, things like that--increasingly, states have been looking at Managed Care arrangements or other management arrangements to help with this.”

Dr. Plein said that going forward, it’s paramount for the state legislature and the DHHR to make the distinction between where the state should be providing services directly and where they should be managing and regulating services provided by third parties.

