Glendale Road South Lane closed due water line replacement in Marietta

WTAP News @ Noon- Glendale Rd Southbound Lane closed due to water line replacement
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Part of Glendale Rd in Marietta will be closed due to the installation of new water lines.

Starting Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., the south bound lane of Glendale Rd will be closed from Colgate Dr to Brentwood St.

The south bound lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Friday, January 13.

While traveling in the area, follow posted traffic signs, traffic devices, and the direction of traffic control personnel.

