Glouster man sentenced to 10 years in relation to overdose death

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Athens County Prosecuting Office a Glouster man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

Thomas Thomas, of Glouster, pled guilty to charges related to the September 2021 overdose death of Gary Gardner.

Thomas pled guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of tampering with evidence.

He also pled guilty to a felony count of gross abuse of a corpse.

Thomas will be allowed jail credit for time served while awaiting trial.

In a separate case, he pled guilty to two felony counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

The judge ordered the counts to run concurrent to the previous charges.

