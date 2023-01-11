Glouster man sentenced to 10 years in relation to overdose death

WTAP News @ Noon- Glouster man sentenced in relation to overdose death
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Athens County Prosecuting Office a Glouster man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

Thomas Thomas, of Glouster, pled guilty to charges related to the September 2021 overdose death of Gary Gardner.

Thomas pled guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of tampering with evidence.

He also pled guilty to a felony count of gross abuse of a corpse.

Thomas will be allowed jail credit for time served while awaiting trial.

In a separate case, he pled guilty to two felony counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

The judge ordered the counts to run concurrent to the previous charges.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
The Ohio Valley Speedway will be under new ownership for the 2023 season.
Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023

Latest News

Part of Glendale Rd in Marietta will be closed due to the installation of new water lines.
Glendale Road South Lane closed due water line replacement in Marietta
Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give his annual State of the State address at 7 p.m. Wednesday...
W.Va. governor touts tax cuts ahead of State of the State
The new body cameras come with more features.
A $67,000 grant will get the Washington County Sheriff’s Office new body cameras
Parkersburg City Council voted in Sharon Kuhl as council president.
Sharon Kuhl is voted in as Parkersburg City Council president