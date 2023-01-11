HSOP on the dangers of hoarding

HSOP on hoarding
HSOP on hoarding(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP)

The Humane Society of Parkersburg wants the public to know the dangers of hoarding.

Humane Officer Dan Hendrickson talked about how hoarding typically starts out with good intentions of helping an animal.

The next thing people typically run into is not being able to properly care for the animals.

Hendrickson talked about the steps they take with people when they deal with a hoarding situation.

“It doesn’t mean that we’re going to go in and take the animals. It depends on the situation, the living conditions, the health of the animals. Generally we’ll try to work with people. Some times that means that they sign over some of the animals, and keeping a smaller amount that they can financially and physically care for,” said Hendrickson

If you suspect someone is hoarding animals Hendrickson urge’s you to contact your local humane society.

