Indianapolis fire sends man, 4 children into cardiac arrest

A 28-year-old man and four children were in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, after an apartment fire on Monday. (WRTV/Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis apartment fire left a 28-year-old man and four children ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 unconscious, in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said Tuesday.

Indianapolis firefighters performed CPR on the five victims and transported them to hospitals, Battalion Chief Rita Reith said.

The fire started on a couch late Monday in the apartment on the city’s far east side and was under control within a minute of firefighters’ arrival, Reith said.

Burning couches can emit dangerous chemicals, she said.

The victims may have been sleeping while the fire burned, Reith said.

“We are just hoping for the best, and hoping that these little ones and the adults that are in that apartment can survive what they dealt with tonight,” she said.

The 28-year-old is the father of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old girls, WISH-TV reported. The 14-year-old and 12-year-old are boys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
The Ohio Valley Speedway will be under new ownership for the 2023 season.
Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023

Latest News

A 28-year-old man and four children were in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical...
Fire sends man and 4 children into cardiac arrest
Psychologists are sounding the alarm about TikTok and its impact on teens' mental health.
TikTok impacts teens' mental health, experts warn
Kevin McCarthy thanks former President Donald Trump and praised his influence.
US to max out on debt soon, setting up political fight
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage