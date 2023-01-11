Memorial Health Services donated Bleeding Control Kits to Marietta College

Marietta College Bleeding Control Kits
Marietta College Bleeding Control Kits(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

According to Tom Perry with Marietta College, the school looked into the kits after their police chief suggested them following training.

That is when the college reached out to Memorial Health Systems about the kits; and they received a donation of 20 kits.

Perry talked about how the kits will be stored.

“There’s some that you actually mount to a wall, so they are very visible and so people can see them. Others are just the bags that we keep in places that are high traffic areas. They might be behind a receptions desk or something like that. If something were to happen, they know there’s one there to grab,” said Perry.

The kits will be placed throughout the campus with 15 being placed on walls.

Along with receiving bags, the hospital is also providing training to resident assistance and other students on how to use what’s in the kits.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
The Ohio Valley Speedway will be under new ownership for the 2023 season.
Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023

Latest News

ReImagine Appalachia held its third annual Virtual Strategy Summit.
ReImagine Appalachia holds its third annual strategy summit
BEAD funding provides opportunity for underserved communities to improve their broadband access
BEAD funding provides opportunity for underserved communities to improve their broadband access
As the West Virginia legislature begins its 2023 legislative session, one high priority item on...
Department of Health and Human Services reform on agenda for 2023 legislative session
New novelty store in St. Marys gaining attention
New novelty store in St. Marys gaining attention