Memorial Health Services donated Bleeding Control Kits to Marietta College

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

According to Tom Perry with Marietta College, the school looked into the kits after their police chief suggested them following training.

That is when the college reached out to Memorial Health Systems about the kits; and they received a donation of 20 kits.

Perry talked about how the kits will be stored.

“There’s some that you actually mount to a wall, so they are very visible and so people can see them. Others are just the bags that we keep in places that are high traffic areas. They might be behind a receptions desk or something like that. If something were to happen, they know there’s one there to grab,” said Perry.

The kits will be placed throughout the campus with 15 being placed on walls.

Along with receiving bags, the hospital is also providing training to resident assistance and other students on how to use what’s in the kits.

