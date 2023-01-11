Michael Stump sworn in as Belpre police chief

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - As of Monday, Belpre has a new official chief of police.

Michael Stump is officially made the Belpre chief of police.

Stump began his career with Wood County Sheriff’s department as a corrections officer in 1997 and went to the Ohio police academy in 1999. Stump has been a part of the Belpre police department for the last 16 years now.

He was selected through the “Civil Service Process.” Which is through test scores and interviews through a group who will choose who scores the highest.

Stump says that he will be focusing on getting the department to full staff and continuing to provide the best protection for Belpre.

“I want to get more training for our officers really focused heavily on sending officers to more training. Getting those kind of things taken care of and then just meeting with the community and then just determining what the needs are within the community. And being able to serve the citizens in that capacity,” says Stump.

Stump says he will be taking the knowledge and leadership that he’s learned from the three previous police chiefs he’s worked for at the Belpre department.

He says he is thankful to the people of Belpre for getting the opportunity to run the city’s police department.

