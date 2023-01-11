New novelty store in St. Marys gaining attention

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new novelty store is gaining a lot of attention in St. Marys.

The novelty store, River’s Edge Antiques and Collectibles is providing an area not only where vendors can stock their refurbished antiques and collectibles, but the store is also providing an ice cream shop and event center.

The store is a three-story building that is over one hundred years old and owners Brenda and Tim Henry say that this building is something that will be perfect for accommodating the antiques and giving people in the area something to do.

“It’s just very cool to have this old building. We love old buildings and we saw a lot of potential with this building and knew that this town needed something to do, more stuff to do in this town,” says Tim Henry.

Some events that are coming up for the store are a comedy show on January 21st at eight in the evening. A Valentine’s dinner and dance on February 11th and a murder mystery dinner show on March 4th.

All of these events will be happening on the third floor.

