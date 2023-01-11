Obituary: Burnside, Kenneth Wayne

Kenneth Wayne Burnside, 81 of Belpre, Ohio died at his residence on January 8, 2023, surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was born in Salem, WV on December 8, 1941, and was the son of the late Wallace Gribble and Hazel Velma Richards Burnside.

He retired from E.I. DuPont as a mechanic. He was an army veteran. He was a member of the Calvary Community Church. He enjoyed 4 wheeling, woodworking, hunting, and outdoor activities. He taught Sunday School and drove the church bus. He graduated from Vincent High School in 1959.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Burnside, two daughters, Brenda (Jeff) Ankrom, and Carrie Steele, three grandchildren, Kaley, Bailey, and Emily, great-grandchildren, Grayson, Morgan, Nikolai, Karlee, and Sylas. Also, surviving is his brother, William Burnside, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers and sisters, Guy Burnside, Wallace Burnside Jr., Bernice Stephens, Norma Ross, Shirley Cookson, Janet Flowers, Larry Burnside, and Gary Burnside.

Services will be on Monday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Ken Fullerton officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Belpre.  Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

