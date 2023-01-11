Obituary: Hardman, Mary Alice (Parr)

Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord January 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg on April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr.

Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was a member of Gideon Auxiliary for over 50 years, and was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.

She grew up in Cairo, West Virginia, and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1945.

Mary was survived by her son, John Hardman (Sharon) of Huntertown, IN, daughter, Judy Gates of Columbia, MD, daughter, Donna Petrey (Will) of Charlotte, NC, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don William Hardman, and six brothers and sisters, Naomi Castle, Sarah Board, Ethel Vick, Emmett Parr, Mildred Sutton, and Ralph Parr.

Service will be 3:00 PM Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Jeff Williamson officiating.

Interment will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Fluharty and the Staff at Camden Clark Hospital.

Memorial contribution may be made in her name to the Gideons: PO Box 4414 Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Online condolences may be made to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

