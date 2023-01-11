Obituary: Hardman, Mary Alice (Parr)

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary Alice (Parr) Hardman, 95, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord January 10, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg on April 13, 1927, a daughter of the late Richard Calvin  Parr and Teresa (Lemley) Parr.

Mary was a member of Gihon Tabernacle Church, retired from United Bank, was a member of Gideon Auxiliary for over 50 years, and was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.

She grew up in Cairo, West Virginia, and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1945.

Mary was survived by her son, John Hardman (Sharon) of Huntertown, IN, daughter, Judy Gates of Columbia, MD, daughter, Donna Petrey (Will) of Charlotte, NC, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don William Hardman, and six brothers and sisters, Naomi Castle, Sarah Board, Ethel Vick, Emmett Parr, Mildred Sutton, and Ralph Parr.

Service will be 3:00 PM Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Pastor Jeff Williamson officiating.

Interment will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Fluharty and the Staff at Camden Clark Hospital.

Memorial contribution may be made in her name to the Gideons: PO Box 4414 Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Online condolences may be made to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
The Ohio Valley Speedway will be under new ownership for the 2023 season.
Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lupoli, John
James Kenneth Snodgrass Perine Obit
Obituary: Perine, James Kenneth Snodgrass
Kenneth Wayne Burnside Obit
Obituary: Burnside, Kenneth Wayne
Wilbert W. Bill Weckbacher Obit
Obituary: Weckbacher, Wilbert W. Bill