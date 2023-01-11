Obituary: Holthaus, Jennifer “Jenn” Prather

Jennifer “Jenn” Prather Holthaus, 49 of Parkersburg, WV died unexpectedly on January 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center ER.

She was the daughter of Bruce Prather of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Pat Prather. She was a surgical nurse for the Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center (OVASC). She was a graduate of Doddridge County High School and West Virginia University. She enjoyed art and was an accomplished artist.

Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Dana Holthaus, and her twin sons, which were her life, James and Joseph Holthaus. Also, surviving are her three sisters, Terri Prather of Parkersburg, Lori (Jeff) McElroy of Parkersburg, and Cindy Prather of Belpre, Ohio. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Maria Orwig (Tom), brothers-in-law, Terry and Jay Holthaus, several nieces and nephews, and her companion cat, Meeko.

She was preceded in death by her mother and her in-laws, Jim and Maxine Holthaus.

Services will be on Saturday, January 14th at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Chaplin Dave Kaufman officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of OVASC for all their support.

