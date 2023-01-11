Obituary: Moss, Bill Leo

Bill Leo Moss, 66, of Coolville, Ohio departed from this life Monday, January 9, 2023, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with his family and friends by his side. He was born July 13, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Oscar and Hattie Moss of Pettyville.

He was a 1975 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. Bill was active in the 4-H Horse Projects growing up. His love for horses only grew stronger through the years. He loved riding them, farming with draft horses, trail riding, going to the Amish Country, horse sales, and showing horses all his life. It brought him great satisfaction to purchase a thin horse at a sale and then later return it much healthier. He was well known for his knowledge and ability to shoe horses. Through the years he spent most nights listening to dogs chasing raccoons and enjoyed coon hunting. Picking up the gift of storytelling from his father, he could keep the family entertained around the campfire.

Bill worked many years at Benson Truck Bodies and Felman Steel Plant as a welder. In his younger years, he attended Pettyville United Methodist Church and later attended Southside Southern Baptist Church.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Michelle “Mikki” Conley Moss; a sister, Shirley Lockhart (Beryl) of Mineral Wells; a brother Cecil Moss (Terry) of Cutler, OH; many cousins, several nieces and nephews; his four special dogs, Bailey, Boo, Link, and Zac; and two special horses Bob and Bill.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Conley Gideon; two sisters, Helen Marie States Burton, and Sharon Whilden; and a brother-in-law, Harry Whilden.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Southside Southern Baptist Church, 2004 Gihon Rd, Parkersburg, WV with Pastor David Sommerville officiating.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Saturday at the church.

Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Moss family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.