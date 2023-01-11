Obituary: Perine, James Kenneth Snodgrass

James Kenneth Snodgrass Perine, 84, of Pullman, died January 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

He was born Sept. 2, 1938, at Layman, OH, the son of the late James Isaac and Alice Snodgrass Perine. Kenny was a U.S. Army Veteran and had retired from B.F. Goodrich Tire Co., Marietta, OH. He loved John Deere tractors, working on cars, taking trips to places he had never been, reading about politics, and enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Kenny is survived by his companion of 22 years, Carrie Lee; children, Vickie Buckley (Scott) and William Perine all of New Marshfield, OH; 2 grandchildren, Devin and Derek Buckley; sister Carol Foster (Gary) of Marietta, OH; and special cousin, Roger Perine (Virginia) of Belpre.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Olin Dale Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Oil Ridge Cemetery near Harrisville.

Friends may visit the funeral home Saturday from 11-2 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

