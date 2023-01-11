Obituary: Weckbacher, Wilbert W. Bill

Another WWII and Korean War veteran has died... Wilbert W. “Bill” Weckbacher, 96, of Marietta, Ohio (formerly of Lowell, Ohio), passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Elison Assisted Living in Marietta, Ohio. He was born at his grandmother, Louisa Hercher’s home in Sycamore Valley, Ohio on July 9, 1926, the eldest son of the late Roscoe and Daisy Anderson Weckbacher.

He served our country in the United States Navy from 1944-1953. He was drafted on Sept. 25, 1944, and served in the South Pacific during WW II. Wilbert re-enlisted Feb. 1948 and was deployed as a radar operator on the destroyer USS Holder DDE 819 in the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea. Wilbert’s highest rank was 1st Class Petty Officer when discharged on May 13, 1953. While he was overseas, he received Air Mail letters from a young lady, Dorothy Riffle, whom he later dated and married on Dec. 5, 1950, at First Baptist Church, Marietta. Wilbert and Dorothy purchased a small farm and settled along the Muskingum River near Lowell, Ohio where they raised their 5 children.

Wilbert retired as TV Sales & Repairman at McWhirter Electric, Marietta. He made service calls from his Lowell home in the evenings and weekends servicing TV sets and antennas. He worked for Lowell Community Cable System, and installed towers, and strung cables throughout Lowell. He was a member of the American Legion Post 750 of Lowell and the VFW Post 5108 of Marietta.

Surviving are his brother Dean (Sharon) of Sycamore Valley, Ohio, youngest son and guardian, William “Bill” (Missy) of Lowell, daughters Brenda (Mike) Rettke of Bloomington, IL, and Cindy (George) Hollister of Comptche, CA, Sons Ralph of Lowell, and Steven (Rose) of Beverly. Grandchildren Natalie Weckbacher of Beverly, Mason Weckbacher of Lowell, ANG Paul Hollister of Mesa, AZ, Victor Hollister, RPF of Ukiah, CA, great-grandchild Annberlee Weckbacher of Beverly, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy, brothers Alton, Mark, and Maynard, and sister, Laura Ayers, son-in-law, George Barker, granddaughter, Melissa Weckbacher, and great-granddaughter, Karmony Rain McAtee.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday (Jan. 15) at 2:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with military services, followed by cremation. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Burial is to be scheduled at the convenience of the family, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Graysville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lowell- Adams Fire and Rescue in Wilbert’s memory.

