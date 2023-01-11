Obituary: Wilson, Mary Kay

Mary Kay Wilson, 75, of Parkersburg passed away on January 9, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU.

She was born on September 1, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Robert E. and Juana Cowan.

Kay worked for various local construction companies as a bookkeeper and payroll clerk. She later worked for herself doing taxes before retiring. Kay enjoyed hobbies such as sewing and projects around the house and loved her loyal and playful fur baby Archie.

Mary is survived by her son G. Thomas Wilson of Parkersburg, brothers Steve Cowan (Linda) of Lubeck and Jeff Cowan (Sheila) of Palm Harbor, FL, and sister-in-law Diana Cowan of Belleville, WV along with several nieces.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert M. Cowan.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Rich Blain officiating.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 12 - 1 on Friday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

