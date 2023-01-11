Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership.

The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management.

Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group will be looking for a long-term owner within a year.

Powell says that he is confident the current owners will be able to accomplish this.

“I think working with them is something we all look forward to. I think they have the goal of making sure that we transition to the right transition; someone who is in it for the long haul. So, hopefully we can accomplish that together,” says Powell.

Powell says that Energy Harbor will be leasing the plant to E.T.E.M. until a new long-term owner will take over. He also says that the plant is still receiving serious inquiries.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.