Sharon Kuhl is voted in as Parkersburg City Council president

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg city council met Tuesday night.

Sharon Kuhl was selected as city council president in a five to four vote. The other nominee was Mike Reynolds.

Additionally, members voted unanimously to pass the first reading of an ordinance. The legislation would make an alley by Discovery World closed to the public.

Council Member Wendy Tuck told WTAP that this will allow for safe school bus parking.

During public forum, one local with a stump grinding business said that city park trees need to be better taken care of.

