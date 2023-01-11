State Route 68 has reopened following crash

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard the call came in just after 2 PM on Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash in front of Brush’s Collision Repair on SR 68.

One vehicle flipped and crashed into a power pole causing the pole to snap.

The road was closed until about 3:30 PM to allow for power crews to clear the road.

Wood County Schools sent out an email stating that some buses may have been delayed due to the road closure.

There was one woman transported with minor injuries.

As of 4:40 PM, there are 702 MonPower customers without power, and 643 are in Washington.

Power is expected to be restored by 5:30 PM.

Agencies that responded include Camden Clark Ambulance Service, Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Services, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, MonPower, Lubeck VFD, Pifer’s Towing, Rocky’s Towing, and the Department of Highways.

