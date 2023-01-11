State Route 68 has reopened following crash

Crash on SR 68
Crash on SR 68(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard the call came in just after 2 PM on Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash in front of Brush’s Collision Repair on SR 68.

One vehicle flipped and crashed into a power pole causing the pole to snap.

The road was closed until about 3:30 PM to allow for power crews to clear the road.

Wood County Schools sent out an email stating that some buses may have been delayed due to the road closure.

There was one woman transported with minor injuries.

As of 4:40 PM, there are 702 MonPower customers without power, and 643 are in Washington.

Power is expected to be restored by 5:30 PM.

Agencies that responded include Camden Clark Ambulance Service, Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Services, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, MonPower, Lubeck VFD, Pifer’s Towing, Rocky’s Towing, and the Department of Highways.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
The Ohio Valley Speedway will be under new ownership for the 2023 season.
Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023

Latest News

Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Buddy has had a temporary home at Crazy Bone Pet Spa after his owner passed away while out of...
Help Buddy find his new furever home
A Glouster man was sentenced to 10 years in relation to an overdose death.
Glouster man sentenced to 10 years in relation to overdose death
Part of Glendale Rd in Marietta will be closed due to the installation of new water lines.
Glendale Road South Lane closed due water line replacement in Marietta