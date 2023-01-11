West Virginia Secretary of State says he’s running for governor

WTAP News @ 6
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -Current two-term WV Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he will be a Republican Party candidate for Governor of West Virginia in 2024.

Warner held a press conference and campaign kick-off rally on Tuesday, January 10th beginning at 4:30pm. The event took place in front of the Veteran’s Memorial located near the West Virginia Culture Center on the grounds of the West Virginia State Capitol.

