W.Va. governor touts tax cuts ahead of State of the State

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give his annual State of the State address at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the House of Delegates chamber.

The governor touted last week that he would announce the biggest tax cuts in state history, but he did not provide details.

The Republican governor and legislators have been at odds on how to cut taxes for nearly two years.

State lawmakers are scheduled to gavel in for the start of the legislative session Wednesday.

They are expected to consider tax cuts, adding staff to public school classrooms to help students’ reading skills and other proposals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.