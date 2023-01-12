900 people without power in Parkersburg after utility pole snaps

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Mon Power’s website, over 950 people in Parkersburg are without power after a utility pole snapped.

This happened just outside city limits at the intersection of Wayside Farms Road and East 7th Street near the emergency vet clinic, according to the Wood County 911 Center.

The call came in at 5:44 p.m. MonPower has been there for about an hour working to get it fixed.

There is no estimated restoration time yet.

