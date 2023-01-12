900 people without power in Parkersburg after utility pole snaps

Power outage affecting all of Cook County Friday evening
Power outage affecting all of Cook County Friday evening(mgn)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Mon Power’s website, over 950 people in Parkersburg are without power after a utility pole snapped.

This happened just outside city limits at the intersection of Wayside Farms Road and East 7th Street near the emergency vet clinic, according to the Wood County 911 Center.

The call came in at 5:44 p.m. MonPower has been there for about an hour working to get it fixed.

There is no estimated restoration time yet.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
Crash on SR 68
State Route 68 has reopened following crash

Latest News

The first workplace campaign the hospital has done since 2020 raised over $24K for the United...
United Way receives over $24K through WVU Medicine Camden Clark Donation
WVSCC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passed away
WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passed away
Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning.
Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning
An Amesville, Ohio woman was sentenced to prison for theft of an elderly family member.
Amesville woman sentenced for theft from an elderly family member