Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ends on the night of January 15th

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Affordable Care Act’s open enrollment deadline is this Sunday night.

Affordable Care Act insurance is meant for people who can’t get health insurance through a job, Medicare, or Medicaid.

To apply, go to healthcare.gov.

If you need assistance, WV Navigator can help. It’s a free service for West Virginia residents.

WV Navigator’s Jeremy Smith said they can help guide you through the process and help you pick a plan.

Smith said this year most people have been able to get a plan for under $50 a month and many have even qualified for $0 a month.

“One wreck or one surgery could bankrupt you and your family if you don’t have health insurance. Plus we know, if you have insurance, you’re more likely to go to a doctor if you need to and catch small problems before they become large problems,” he said.

You can reach WV Navigator at 304-356-5834. Smith said they’re working longer hours leading up to the deadline. That means they’re open 8am to 6 pm through Saturday and, on Sunday, they’ll be open from 8am to midnight.

