Amesville woman sentenced for theft from an elderly family member

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMESVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - An Amesville, Ohio woman was sentenced to prison for theft of an elderly family member.

Cynthia King, 64, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years for stealing over $216,000 from the estate of an elderly family member.

King wrote numerous checks in large amounts to herself from the family member’s account.

She was both the caretaker and power of attorney for her elderly aunt through a private attorney.

When asked what she did with the money, king said she did not have it and she became mixed up in a scam with individuals from Jamaica and all of the money went to them.

