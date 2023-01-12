Arts and entertainment events happening January 12th-15th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, January 12th

  • All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Escape Room 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Friends of the Beverly Library- ages 18+ 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Wash Co Library Beverly Branch
  • Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Josh Turner Live! 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Friday, January 13th

  • Toddler Time- ages 18 months- 3 years + caregiver 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Drop in Art: ages 12+ 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Escape Room 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Cozy Winter Date Night Cooking Class 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Wood and Tile Trivet Class 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Embrace Your Vision for 2023 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • The Commodores at Peoples Bank Theatre 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Saturday, January 14th

  • Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Marietta Ice Festival 12:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • An Insider’s Tour 1:30pm - 3:30pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Canvas and Cocoa grades K-3 1:30pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm -3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Canvas and Cocoa grades 4-6 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Whiskey Flight and Steak Night 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Sunday, January 15th

  • Sunday Funday Breakfast and Lunch 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
  • Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

