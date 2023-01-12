Arts and entertainment events happening January 12th-15th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, January 12th

All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Escape Room 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friends of the Beverly Library- ages 18+ 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Wash Co Library Beverly Branch

Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Josh Turner Live! 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Friday, January 13th

Toddler Time- ages 18 months- 3 years + caregiver 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Drop in Art: ages 12+ 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Belpre Public Library

Escape Room 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library

Cozy Winter Date Night Cooking Class 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Wood and Tile Trivet Class 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace

Embrace Your Vision for 2023 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

The Commodores at Peoples Bank Theatre 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Saturday, January 14th

Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Marietta Ice Festival 12:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District

An Insider’s Tour 1:30pm - 3:30pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

Canvas and Cocoa grades K-3 1:30pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm -3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Canvas and Cocoa grades 4-6 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Whiskey Flight and Steak Night 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Sunday, January 15th

Sunday Funday Breakfast and Lunch 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

