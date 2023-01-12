Arts and entertainment events happening January 12th-15th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, January 12th
- All About Color 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Escape Room 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Friends of the Beverly Library- ages 18+ 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ Wash Co Library Beverly Branch
- Adult Board Games 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Open Sew/ Machine Basics 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Josh Turner Live! 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Friday, January 13th
- Toddler Time- ages 18 months- 3 years + caregiver 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Free Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Drop in Art: ages 12+ 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Escape Room 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Cozy Winter Date Night Cooking Class 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Wood and Tile Trivet Class 5:00pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Embrace Your Vision for 2023 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- The Commodores at Peoples Bank Theatre 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Saturday, January 14th
- Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Marietta Ice Festival 12:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- An Insider’s Tour 1:30pm - 3:30pm @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- Canvas and Cocoa grades K-3 1:30pm - 3:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Beginner Drawing Series- teens and adults 2:00pm -3:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Canvas and Cocoa grades 4-6 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Whiskey Flight and Steak Night 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 7:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
Sunday, January 15th
- Sunday Funday Breakfast and Lunch 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
- Actor’s Guild Presents: Descendants- The Musical 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.