Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of hail near quarter size was reported between Parkersburg and Mineralwells, West Virginia as a strong storm pushed through Wood County. Hail started to fall across this area at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. No damage was reported as hail accumulated the ground. The sizes reported ranged from penny size to even close to quarter size. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia did receive a report 1 mile northwest of Mineralwells of quarter size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter. A special weather statement was posted for this storm as it moved over Mineralwells.

Hail reports across Wood County, West Virginia from the strong storm this morning. (WTAP)

This storm is associated with a cluster of showers and thunderstorms that produced heavy rain across the Mid-Ohio Valley. More showers and some thunderstorms will continue to move across the region this afternoon, but conditions will be slightly calmer. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch that was issued for Meigs county, Ohio this morning has been allowed to expire. A low pressure system is moving from the Midwest and will be passing the area overnight tonight. This will bring with it a cold front and a transition over to some snow showers.

If you have any photos or videos of the hail this morning, you can submit them here!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.