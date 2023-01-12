Hazard mitigation, local demolition bids on agenda at Wood County Commission meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on the morning of Jan 12th.

During Thursday’s meeting, the commission opened bids for a demolition in Davisville, appointed Don Lindsey to the Wood County Civil Service Commission and passed a resolution to adopt an updated Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Commission President David Blair Couch emphasized the importance of the hazard mitigation plan. He said the plan was long overdue for an update and needed to account for new regulations instated by FEMA. Couch said that the plan provides crucial information for coordinating hazard response, whether the hazards be natural, technological or man made.

“We just want to make sure we have contacts for when something bad happens, so we can reach out quickly,” Couch said. “You know, if you don’t plan for a disaster, you have a disaster, and that’s what this’ll do for us.”

The Wood County Commission meets on Mondays and Thursdays.

