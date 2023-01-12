PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

January is National Blood Donation month and the Red Cross has some incentives for donors...

Following the holiday’s, the American Red Cross notices a decrease in the amount of donations they receive.

Weather can cause blood drives to be canceled and sickness are some of the main reasons they see a decrease.

Last year the American Red Cross saw a blood shortage crisis.

Executive Director Sharon Kesselring talked about how they prepared for this year.

“One of the steps we took to avoid that crisis situation this year was to be so heavy on our messaging during the holiday season in November and December. As a result, we did have a bit more of a comfort level going into January,” said Kesselring

People who donate blood through the end of the month will be entered to win a trip to the Super Bowl.

You can visit red cross blood for information on blood drives in the area.

