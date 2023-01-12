Obituary: Bailey, Dorothy L. “Dottie”

Dorothy L. Dottie Bailey Obit
Dorothy L. Dottie Bailey Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dorothy L. “Dottie” Bailey, 74 of Parkersburg passed away on January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born July 11, 1948, in Calhoun County the daughter of the late Glen W. and Norma A. Conley Sears.

She had retired from United Bank in Parkersburg after many years of service in the Deposit Department.  She was a member of the Hope Freewill Baptist Church and had at one time served as its Treasurer.  She loved trips to the beach and above all loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Tim Bailey (Robin) of Parkersburg and Melissa Blevins (David Burgess) of Parkersburg;  Her grandchildren, Steven Bailey, Daniel Bailey (Alex), Jason Blevins, Katelyn Bailey, and Garrett Bailey;  Her step-granddaughter, Brandy Blevins;  Her great-grandchildren, Chloe Bailey, Peyton Bailey, Sullivan Bailey, and Malcolm Bailey;  Her siblings, Debbie Caldwell (Bob) of Clendenin, WV, Jerry Sears (Karen) of Northfield, OH.  William “Bill” Sears (Lourie) of Easley, SC. and Alan Sears (Vicky) of Chloe, WV.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Bailey in 1999.

Visitation will be Saturday from 6-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Cooper Cemetery at Chloe, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
Crash on SR 68
State Route 68 has reopened following crash

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Fulton, Barbara Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wilson, Mary Kay
Bill Leo Moss Obit
Obituary: Moss, Bill Leo
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lupoli, John