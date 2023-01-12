Obituary: Bailey, Dorothy L. “Dottie”

Dorothy L. “Dottie” Bailey, 74 of Parkersburg passed away on January 10, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born July 11, 1948, in Calhoun County the daughter of the late Glen W. and Norma A. Conley Sears.

She had retired from United Bank in Parkersburg after many years of service in the Deposit Department. She was a member of the Hope Freewill Baptist Church and had at one time served as its Treasurer. She loved trips to the beach and above all loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Tim Bailey (Robin) of Parkersburg and Melissa Blevins (David Burgess) of Parkersburg; Her grandchildren, Steven Bailey, Daniel Bailey (Alex), Jason Blevins, Katelyn Bailey, and Garrett Bailey; Her step-granddaughter, Brandy Blevins; Her great-grandchildren, Chloe Bailey, Peyton Bailey, Sullivan Bailey, and Malcolm Bailey; Her siblings, Debbie Caldwell (Bob) of Clendenin, WV, Jerry Sears (Karen) of Northfield, OH. William “Bill” Sears (Lourie) of Easley, SC. and Alan Sears (Vicky) of Chloe, WV.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Bailey in 1999.

Visitation will be Saturday from 6-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the Cooper Cemetery at Chloe, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.