Obituary: Brown, Pamela (Pam) Kay

Pamela (Pam) Kay Brown, 67, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was born on April 6, 1955, in Dallas, Texas to Robert and Patricia (Riggs) Dill.

First and foremost, Pamela’s life was dedicated to the Lord Jesus Christ who crafted her into a beautiful person. Pamela was an amazing and gifted singer-songwriter having produced two albums and written more than 100 songs presenting the goodness of God. She served the Lord through song since she was 16 years old. Pamela was also a talented artist who drew and painted many beautiful pieces of art including original watercolor paintings for a children’s book she just completed for her grandchildren about the many lessons God taught her as a child. She was a gift of love from our Heavenly Father’s hands and a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Kenneth Brown whom she married on December 18, 1976; two children, Dr. Joshua Brown (Rosemary) and Christina Brown; six grandchildren, Esther, Rachel, Joel, Emi, Flora, and Juniper Brown; and siblings, Robert “Clint” Dill and Pattie Cockerell (Dr. Tom Cockerell)

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Rev. Nate Gibbons and Rev. David Lane officiating. There will be a reception following the funeral, at 6:00 pm in the fellowship hall at Marietta First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Brown family

