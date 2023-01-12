Obituary: Farr, Delores A.

Delores A. Farr Obit
Delores A. Farr Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Delores A. Farr, 81, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at The Willows. She was born August 1, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late Raymond and Alberta Anderson.

For 42 years, she spent her career in the medical records department at Eagle Point in Parkersburg, WV. Delores enjoyed reading, crafting and traveling.

She is survived by her loving husband, Larry T. Farr; a son, Mark Vancamp; a daughter, Kelly Vancamp; a sister, Judy King (Gilbert); several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her previous husband, Richard Brabham; two sons, Scott and Brian Vancamp; and a sister, Betty Jo Buskirk.

Per Delores’s request, there will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Farr family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
Crash on SR 68
State Route 68 has reopened following crash

Latest News

Ericka T. Wallace Obit
Obituary: Wallace, Ericka T.
Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell Leasure Obit
Obituary: Leasure, Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell
Anne Elizabeth Rea Uhl Obit
Obituary: Uhl, Anne Elizabeth Rea
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Nelson, Dianne Hughes