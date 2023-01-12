Obituary: Farr, Delores A.

Delores A. Farr, 81, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at The Willows. She was born August 1, 1941, in Parkersburg, WV. A daughter of the late Raymond and Alberta Anderson.

For 42 years, she spent her career in the medical records department at Eagle Point in Parkersburg, WV. Delores enjoyed reading, crafting and traveling.

She is survived by her loving husband, Larry T. Farr; a son, Mark Vancamp; a daughter, Kelly Vancamp; a sister, Judy King (Gilbert); several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her previous husband, Richard Brabham; two sons, Scott and Brian Vancamp; and a sister, Betty Jo Buskirk.

Per Delores’s request, there will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Farr family.

