Obituary: Fleming, John D.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
John D. Fleming, 46, of Marietta passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home.

He was born September 10, 1975, in Marietta a son of Jayne Abicht Tornes and John A. Fleming.  John spent many years in Japan where he taught English and was a Japanese commercial fisherman.  John loved being a father and adored his girls.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, was an avid reader, and enjoyed the music.

John is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jayne and Howard Tornes, father, John A. Fleming, 2 daughters, Ruby and Raina Fleming of Japan, sister Jessica (Brett) Marlow of Marietta, 3 nieces, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Jan. 16) at 11:00 am at Reno Christian Church.  The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 am until the hour of the service.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

