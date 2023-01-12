Obituary: Fulton, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Fulton, 79, of Marietta, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Harmar Place after a lengthy illness. She was born February 16, 1943, to the late Virgil and Katherine Henderhan Binegar.

Barb graduated from Marietta Senior High School in 1961 and had worked at Hart’s in Marietta as well as the Stop-Light Store in Lowell. She enjoyed spending time with her family and celebrating her grandchildren’s accomplishments. Barbara also loved her many pet cats over the years.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Roger. They were married June 30, 1960, and are survived by Candy Nelson and Patty (Mark) Venham, of Marietta, granddaughters, Jessica (Mitch) Spencer, Megan (Mikel) Carpenter, and Samantha Nelson, grandsons, Dustin (Nikki) Venham, Seth Venham, Logan Venham, and Bryan Nelson, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents, son Kenny, and stepfather, Donald J. Miller.

Abiding with Barbara’s wishes, a private cremation will take place with a Celebration of her life at a later date.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Fulton family and offer online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.