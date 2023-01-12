Obituary: Leasure, Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell

Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell Leasure of Parkersburg, WV passed away on January 9, 2023.

She was born January 31, 1942, in Doddridge County, WV the daughter of the late Kermit D. (Johny) and Jeraldine Idell Douglass Powell.

Jeri retired from Challenger Electrical Materials, Inc. (GTE Sylvania and Union Insulating) in Parkersburg, WV with over 25 years of service as an assembly line worker and labor union officer. She also worked at Keebler Company, owned Home Video Center in Belpre, OH, and was an Office Manager for 10 years for Open Window Enterprises, Inc. dba: Subway. She enjoyed bowling at RenDor Lanes and Emerson Bowling Lanes for over 40 years. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Robin (Frank) Pannell of Belpre, OH; grandson, Daniel (Kaycie) Pannell of Vincent, OH; step-grandchildren, Kelly Sams of Belpre, OH, Ashley Pannell of Parkersburg, WV, Andrew (Abby) Mitchell of Springboro, OH; 1 great-grandchild, her namesake, Elleena Marie (Daniel) Pannell; 6 step-great-grandchildren, Willow, Luna (Daniel), Reece (Ashley), Sophia, Isabella, Beckham (Andrew); siblings, Elwilda Stout of Belleville, WV; Eva (Ted) McCall of Bridgeport, WV; Dennis (Kay) Powell of West Union WV; and Daniel (Lisa) Powell of Pataskala, OH.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earney Leasure; and sister, Ruth Ann Trent.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Leasure family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.