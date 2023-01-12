Obituary: Nelson, Dianne Hughes

Dianne Hughes Nelson, 76, of Elizabeth, WV died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at WVU Medicine.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Hester M. (Richards) Hughes. She was a nursing assistant at Camden Clark and loved hummingbirds and the beach.

She is survived by her daughter Davina L. Cox (Franklin) of Elizabeth; son David T. Carder (Nellie Raber) of Ritchie County; four grandchildren Allison Greenwood (Richard), Kaitlyn Cox, Kayla Gibson, and Devon Dye; great grandchildren Brody and Avonna; two brothers Ronald Paul and William Hughes; her second husband Rick Carder; and special friends Erin Miller and Amanda Vaughn.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children David L. Sims; most recent husband Scott Nelson; brother Larry Hughes; two step brothers Donald and Robert Walker; daughter in-law Mindy Carder; and close friend Heidi Hughes.

There will be no visitation or services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

