Obituary: Nelson, Dianne Hughes

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dianne Hughes Nelson, 76, of Elizabeth, WV died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at WVU Medicine. 

She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Hester M. (Richards) Hughes. She was a nursing assistant at Camden Clark and loved hummingbirds and the beach.

She is survived by her daughter Davina L. Cox (Franklin) of Elizabeth; son David T. Carder (Nellie Raber) of Ritchie County; four grandchildren Allison Greenwood (Richard), Kaitlyn Cox, Kayla Gibson, and Devon Dye; great grandchildren Brody and Avonna; two brothers Ronald Paul and William Hughes; her second husband Rick Carder; and special friends Erin Miller and Amanda Vaughn.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children David L. Sims; most recent husband Scott Nelson; brother Larry Hughes; two step brothers Donald and Robert Walker;  daughter in-law Mindy Carder; and close friend Heidi Hughes.

There will be no visitation or services.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
Crash on SR 68
State Route 68 has reopened following crash

Latest News

Anne Elizabeth Rea Uhl Obit
Obituary: Uhl, Anne Elizabeth Rea
Pamela (Pam) Kay Brown Obit
Obituary: Brown, Pamela (Pam) Kay
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Winans, Thomas Brian
Margia Fay Lucas Snider (Fay) Obit
Obituary: Snider, Margia Fay Lucas (Fay)