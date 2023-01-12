Obituary: Snider, Margia Fay Lucas (Fay)

Margia Fay Lucas Snider (Fay), passed away on January 11, 2023. Born on March 10, 1930, in Washington, WV (now Blennerhassett Heights) she was the daughter of Thomas and Emma Lucas and was the youngest of eight siblings.

Her husband, Rev. C. Ray Snider (Ray) preceded her in death. Ray and Fay were blessed to be the founders of Boaz Baptist Church in Boaz, WV which started in their home. A retired Internal Revenue Service (IRS) worker, she had the unusual gift and found much joy in helping people to understand and complete their tax forms correctly.

She was the Mom to two children. Teresa Lea Adinolfi Stamp and Leslie Carol Turley (David). Leslie and David served for many years in Japan as missionaries with International Ministries. She was Grandma of four: Jennings Thomas Stamp, Shinya Thomas Turley (Miranda), Takeshi Joseph Turley (Rachel), Joanna Ai (Turley) Patton (Dylan), and Great-Grandma to two: Audra Lea Stamp and Malachi Azel-Ray Marshall Patton.

She was preceded in death by seven siblings: Kenneth Lucas (Helen), Nina (Fern) Lucas, Nellie (Freda) Lucas, Thomas Orion Lucas (Dorothy), Earl Lucas (Ethel), Elden Lucas (Juanita), and Opal Haugh (John).

Fay loved all her family dearly and that included her extended family of nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Fay: Bid Smith (Allen), Betty Jo Pryce (David), Carolyn Mills (Jack), Sheila Belcher (Ron), Cindy Lucas, Cathy Paul (Scott), Rob Lucas (Amy), and Jeff Lucas (Dawn).

She was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She had served as a Sunday School teacher in several churches in West Virginia and Kansas where Ray attended Central Baptist Theological Seminary. She served as president of the local chapter of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE). She enjoyed her friends and loved to play bridge as she was a member of several bridge clubs.

Mom, Grandma Snider, Great-Grandma Snider, Aunt Fay, and Fay will be missed by many. An obituary can’t capture the joy she had in life, her love of singing, her hobby of collecting ceramic elephants, her enjoyment of travel around the US and abroad, her many friends, the tens of thousands of books she read, her kind heart to so many, her passion for telling people about Jesus, her feistiness, her cooking and so much more. She will be missed. For those of us who are a part of this large and glorious family, she was the end of an era - but we will continue to hold her in our hearts always.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

