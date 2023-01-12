Obituary: Uhl, Anne Elizabeth Rea

Anne Elizabeth Rea Uhl Obit
Anne Elizabeth Rea Uhl Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anne Elizabeth Rea Uhl, 66, of Williamstown passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence.

She was born March 9, 1956, at St Joseph, Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Elizabeth Betty Joan Mcfadden Rea of Williamstown and the late Walter Rea.

Anne graduated from Williamstown High School and attended Mountain State Business College. She was a homemaker who also enjoyed crafts, painting, being in the country, and gardening. Anne loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by one daughter, Christina Uhl (Mike Stones) of Ely Nevada; one son Jason Uhl (Barbara) of Dunbar WV; two grandchildren, Sarah and Jaxon Dingess; Brothers, Mark Rea (Edna), Mike Rea (Debra), David Rea, Pat Rea (Elaine), Tim Rea, Joe Rea (Peggy), John Rea (Missy) and Paul Rea (Jane); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Anne was preceded in death by one son, Charles Uhl; and sister-in-law, Joyce Rea.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Uhl family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
Crash on SR 68
State Route 68 has reopened following crash

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Nelson, Dianne Hughes
Pamela (Pam) Kay Brown Obit
Obituary: Brown, Pamela (Pam) Kay
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Winans, Thomas Brian
Margia Fay Lucas Snider (Fay) Obit
Obituary: Snider, Margia Fay Lucas (Fay)