Obituary: Uhl, Anne Elizabeth Rea

Anne Elizabeth Rea Uhl, 66, of Williamstown passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence.

She was born March 9, 1956, at St Joseph, Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Elizabeth Betty Joan Mcfadden Rea of Williamstown and the late Walter Rea.

Anne graduated from Williamstown High School and attended Mountain State Business College. She was a homemaker who also enjoyed crafts, painting, being in the country, and gardening. Anne loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by one daughter, Christina Uhl (Mike Stones) of Ely Nevada; one son Jason Uhl (Barbara) of Dunbar WV; two grandchildren, Sarah and Jaxon Dingess; Brothers, Mark Rea (Edna), Mike Rea (Debra), David Rea, Pat Rea (Elaine), Tim Rea, Joe Rea (Peggy), John Rea (Missy) and Paul Rea (Jane); and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Anne was preceded in death by one son, Charles Uhl; and sister-in-law, Joyce Rea.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna is honored to serve the Uhl family.

