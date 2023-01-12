Obituary: Wallace, Ericka T.

Ericka T. Wallace, 69, of Marietta, died January 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 24, 1953, in New York City and was raised by George and Florence Mullin.

Ericka was a Master Gardener and was very proud of her many flower gardens and thoroughly enjoyed her time working with the flowers on the Marietta College campus.

She is survived by her husband of more than 40 years, David, as well as sons, Ian, of London, OH, Ross (Lyndsey), of Lowell, and Scott (Sabrina), of Imlay, NV, four grandchildren and sister, Joyce Tomanek, of Oak Park, IL.

Ericka was preceded in death by her parents.

Abiding by her wishes, a private cremation will be observed.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ericka’s family and offer online condolences as well as numerous other services by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.