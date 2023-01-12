Obituary: Wallace, Ericka T.

Ericka T. Wallace Obit
Ericka T. Wallace Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ericka T. Wallace, 69, of Marietta, died January 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 24, 1953, in New York City and was raised by George and Florence Mullin.

Ericka was a Master Gardener and was very proud of her many flower gardens and thoroughly enjoyed her time working with the flowers on the Marietta College campus.

She is survived by her husband of more than 40 years, David, as well as sons, Ian, of London, OH, Ross (Lyndsey), of Lowell, and Scott (Sabrina), of Imlay, NV, four grandchildren and sister, Joyce Tomanek, of Oak Park, IL.

Ericka was preceded in death by her parents.

Abiding by her wishes, a private cremation will be observed.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ericka’s family and offer online condolences as well as numerous other services by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
Crash on SR 68
State Route 68 has reopened following crash

Latest News

Delores A. Farr Obit
Obituary: Farr, Delores A.
Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell Leasure Obit
Obituary: Leasure, Jerilyn (Jeri) Elleen Powell
Anne Elizabeth Rea Uhl Obit
Obituary: Uhl, Anne Elizabeth Rea
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Nelson, Dianne Hughes