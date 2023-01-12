Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The search for Gretchen Fleming is hitting the one-month mark as of today.

As of today, the timeline begins with Gretchen going to the Front Row Sports Bar and Grill on the night of December 3rd. Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board says that she was with someone who is not considered a person of interest.

Board says that she would leave later in the night with a separate person — who is also not considered a person of interest — before arriving at the My Way Lounge. She would arrive there without her purse, phone, debit card and other items. Gretchen would eventually leave the My Way Lounge with the person of interest — who WTAP has confirmed is Preston Pierce, formerly known as Darrell Lott — who Parkersburg police confirm provided Gretchen with the ride from Pierce’s statement.

However, Board says that Pierce has provided inconsistent statements of what happened that night.

On December 12th is when Gretchen’s family filed the missing person’s report.

As of this time, Board says he does not have a lot of information that can be provided at this time. Both for the integrity of the investigation and helping Gretchen and her family.

“I just want to reassure the community that the Parkersburg police department is dedicated to helping Gretchen and helping Gretchen’s family. And because we are not releasing some aspects of information that some people would like does not mean that we don’t have information. That does not mean that we are not actively and aggressively pursuing the case,” says Board. “But while looking for Gretchen we also have to protect the integrity of the investigation and in of itself. So, it’s not that we’re not trying to be transparent. We’re doing everything we can to help Gretchen and her family while simultaneously maintaining that integrity.”

Board says that he is very appreciative of the community’s continued help in providing information and tips for this case. Board also wants to let the public know that this case remains as the top priority at the department.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.