Two bills relating to state land use by the Division of Natural Resources pass in West Virginia Senate

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Senate voted unanimously to pass two bills relating to the use of lands managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Senate Bill 161, authorizing the DNR to manage and dispose of property, would allow the director of the DNR to sell or lease lands overseen by the DNR, with permission from the Department of Commerce. This would remove the current requirement for any selling or leasing of state lands overseen by the DNR to go through the Public Lands Corporation.

Senate Bill 162 authorizes the director of the DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces in certain areas for carbon sequestration. This would allow certain areas underground beneath state lands to be used for storing carbon removed from the atmosphere.

Neither bill would authorize use or removal of lands located within state parks. Jointly, the bills would make make it easier for the DNR to release state lands, including state forests, natural and scenic areas and wildlife management areas for use by private entities.

The two bills will now move on to be voted on in the House of Delegates.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.