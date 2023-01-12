United Way receives over $24K through WVU Medicine Camden Clark Donation

Employees raised over $12K from November through December
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley received a donation of over $24,000 on Thursday from WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center .

The money was raised by Camden Clark’s 2022 United Way Workplace Campaign.

Through this campaign, employees raised over $12,000 from November through December.

Camden Clark matched their donation, making the total $24,050.

This was the first workplace campaign the hospital has done after pausing them in 2020 due to COVID.

Stacy Decicco the executive director of the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley says it’s an honor to accept the donation and shows the continued relationship between United Way and Camden Clark.

”The gift is so important because the need is so growing in our community. And I think that partners like WVU Medicine recognize that. We didn’t have to come in and educate them on the growing need. They’re front lines. They see it everyday and so this is just a natural partnership that we are incredibly thankful for.”

Steve Altmiller, the CEO of WVU Medicine Camden Clark says that he was pleased with the amount of money raised, Altmiller highlighted that outside factors can influence the cost of healthcare, and that working with community organizations like the United Way is a direct contribution to the health of the community.

Decicco says the money is going towards united way’s annual campaign.

That campaign is a part of their grant allocation process.

