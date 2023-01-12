West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pitches 50 percent income tax cut over three years

W.Va. Gov. Justice unveils personal income tax proposal during State of the State address
W.Va. Gov. Justice unveils personal income tax proposal during State of the State address(West Virginia Public Broadcasting)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet: a 50 percent reduction over the next three years.

The Republican governor called the plan a ``West Virginia tsunami’' during his State of the State address.

The tax cut would be incremental over the course of three years: 30 percent the first year and then an additional 10 percent each year after that, Justice said.

He is also proposing eliminating the car tax, a five percent raise for all state employees, a $1,500 bonus for some retirees, and putting $100 million into the Public Employees Insurance Agency.

Justice said his proposed budget will again be ``relatively flat’' this year.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Casto, 15, has been missing since Saturday, January 7. According to Casto's parents,...
Missing 15-year-old boy found by Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
Due to the restraining order, a student can go to in-person school.
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
DHHR transitions to WV PATH system for child welfare information
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources transitions child welfare information system
The Ohio Valley Speedway will be under new ownership for the 2023 season.
Ohio Valley Speedway to operate under new ownership in 2023

Latest News

The Williamstown mayor gave WTAP a rundown of what's coming to the area in 2023.
What's in store for Williamstown in 2023
The ACA open enrollment period ends the night of January 15th.
Affordable Care Act open enrollment period ends on the night of January 15th
HSOP on hoarding
HSOP on the dangers of hoarding
ReImagine Appalachia held its third annual Virtual Strategy Summit.
ReImagine Appalachia holds its third annual strategy summit