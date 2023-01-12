West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pitches 50 percent income tax cut over three years

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has unveiled his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet: a 50 percent reduction over the next three years.

The Republican governor called the plan a ``West Virginia tsunami’' during his State of the State address.

The tax cut would be incremental over the course of three years: 30 percent the first year and then an additional 10 percent each year after that, Justice said.

He is also proposing eliminating the car tax, a five percent raise for all state employees, a $1,500 bonus for some retirees, and putting $100 million into the Public Employees Insurance Agency.

Justice said his proposed budget will again be ``relatively flat’' this year.

