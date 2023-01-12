WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new year underway, WTAP checked in with Mayor Paul Jordan to get a peak at what’s in store for Williamstown.

In 2023, there will be progress made on the old Williamstown Elementary School.

Jordan said the city’s scheduled to finish tearing it down in the spring. Then the rebuilding process starts.

Jordan said, while specifics have yet to be ironed out, the hope is for the area to be used as a community gathering space.

“We’ve talked about pickle ball courts, we’ve talked about doing things with basketball courts, doing different things - we don’t know yet. We’ve got to do our first step. We have to get that part tore down, we have to get it to the point to where we meet our obligation with the board of education…,”

Jordan said there will be multiple infrastructure projects too.

“We’re going to work on our downtown section towards the river that we’re going to be working in and around some roadways there with repaving, resurfacing, to help those folks that have long needed some of those repairs for those areas to make for better drainage and better roadways.”

Jordan’s planning for another Williamstown Information Day in the spring. The first one ever was held earlier this month. The purpose is to introduce people to and update people on different local civic organizations.

“So that information day was to allow people to greet, meet, see how to join the Lions Club, how to join the fire department, how to be a part of a civic organization - the Women’s Club, and different things throughout the community that they may not know about,” Jordan explained.

