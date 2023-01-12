WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passed away

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed has passed away.

Reed passed away unexpectedly at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Wednesday night.

According to WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan, Reed brought prospective from smaller schools to larger schools when he joined the WVSSAC in December of 2015.

Dolan went on to talk about how Reed helped the WVSSAC.

“One of the things that Greg brought to the office also was the willingness to talk and listen; and more listen than talk. Schools, coaches, and parents would call and he’d spend a lot of time with them, making sure they felt like they were fully listened to. He was able to give them the answer, whether it was a good answer or not. He allowed them the opportunity to have their say, and I think that’s important in everything we do,” said Dolan.

The family will hold a private service, but the WVSSAC will provide updates on how people can show their support on their social media.

