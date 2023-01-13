Belpre ends EMS contract with Belpre Vol. Fire Dept. INC

By Mitchell Blahut and Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2023
Belpre City Council met in a special session on Thursday night to end its contract with Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc.

The mayor says Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is a different entity that the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department. Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. is in a separate building across the street from the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department.

The mayor says the contract will end at 11:59 p.m. Thursday night. He said the reason was a breach of contract, but could not go into any more detail.

The mayor says the city is going to hire Belpre volunteer firefighters as city employees in the interim to help. He says they are thinking about hiring a dozen.

The mayor says this could be how they do things going forward or they may put the contract out to bid again.

Other departments and agencies will step in to help. They include Dunham Volunteer Fire Department, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, St. Joe’s Ambulance Services and Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department.

The mayor wants to make it clear this will not affect anyone’s ability to get help during an emergency.

“We are going to do everything in our power to make sure that the citizens of this city still have coverage. We have mutual aid set up with three different entities to answer the calls should they come in and we are working diligently to make sure everyone is covered,” said Belpre Mayor Mike Lorentz.

Mayor Lorentz says it could be possible for the city to renegotiate with Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. in the future. Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. had been under contract with the city since July 1, 2021.

