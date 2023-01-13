Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa partners with HSOP to get dogs adopted

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa has a unique guest as part of a new partnership.

Remy is a dog available for adoption through the Humane Society of Parkersburg that is currently staying at the hotel.

The Blennerhassett Hotel is partnering with the Human Society to help dogs, like Remy, get adopted.

Owner Lee Eric Rector talked about the partnership that started recently.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while, and decided to wait until after the holidays. We got our first pup, and he was here for like 22 hours before he was adopted. They sleep here, they have their own little kit/den, and a ton of love and playmates with all of our team at the Blennerhassett,” said Rector

Remy will be at the Blennerhassett Hotel for people to meet her until she’s adopted.

You can visit The Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa - Facebook to keep see who’s available at the Blennerhassett.

