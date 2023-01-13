Blues band going to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg blues band is going to Memphis for an international competition.

The blues band “Generation Gap” is heading to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals in Memphis. Generation Gap is being sponsored through the Huntington Blues Society as the group makes it to this competition.

The band is made up of five members, three of them with over 50 years of experience playing music. And two others who are much younger, including one member who is in his twenties.

Dennis Raines — who plays rhythm guitar in the band — says that it means a lot to see the group’s hard work pay off and be recognized for their unique sound.

“We’ve adapted the blues to a more non-traditional since we have different backgrounds. Our blues sound a little, probably jazzier than what your traditional blues do,” says Raines.

Raines says that the blues band is influenced by many different blues legends. Such as Nat King Cole, Muddy Waters and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

