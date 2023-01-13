Blues band going to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals

WTAP News @ 6 - Blues band going to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg blues band is going to Memphis for an international competition.

The blues band “Generation Gap” is heading to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals in Memphis. Generation Gap is being sponsored through the Huntington Blues Society as the group makes it to this competition.

The band is made up of five members, three of them with over 50 years of experience playing music. And two others who are much younger, including one member who is in his twenties.

Dennis Raines — who plays rhythm guitar in the band — says that it means a lot to see the group’s hard work pay off and be recognized for their unique sound.

“We’ve adapted the blues to a more non-traditional since we have different backgrounds. Our blues sound a little, probably jazzier than what your traditional blues do,” says Raines.

Raines says that the blues band is influenced by many different blues legends. Such as Nat King Cole, Muddy Waters and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
WVSCC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passed away
WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passed away
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
(Source: MGN)
Parkersburg man, Davisville woman among those indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury
Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released

Latest News

Williamstown Middle and High School band receives $40 thousand check
Williamstown Middle and High School band receives $40,000 check
Local musician Todd Burge his holding his Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert Saturday November...
Todd Burge’s Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert returns November 26
Local musician Todd Burge is back and is performing at the Parkersburg Arts Center for his...
Todd Burge's Birthday Bash and Benefit Concert returns: FULL INTERVIEW
WVU and OSU Extension offices meet for collab on food insecurity issue
WVU and OSU Extension offices meet for collab on food insecurity issue