Children’s Listening Place receives grant for transportation costs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CLP has received a donation for transportation expenses to help serve the five counties they serve.

Executive Director, Greg Collins, says the $1,000 grant will help with transportations costs such as car insurance, gas, maintenance and other expenses.

The grant will help benefit those they are looking to serve with transportation.

“To help us with expenses that is related to our transportation, We offer rides for kids and families from all the five counties that we cover to and from the center. Those kids and families all don’t have rides and that shouldn’t preclude them from getting services,” Collins said.

