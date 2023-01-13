Children’s Listening Place receives grant for transportation costs

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CLP has received a donation for transportation expenses to help serve the five counties they serve.

Executive Director, Greg Collins, says the $1,000 grant will help with transportations costs such as car insurance, gas, maintenance and other expenses.

The grant will help benefit those they are looking to serve with transportation.

“To help us with expenses that is related to our transportation, We offer rides for kids and families from all the five counties that we cover to and from the center. Those kids and families all don’t have rides and that shouldn’t preclude them from getting services,” Collins said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
Parkersburg police continue search for Gretchen Fleming
WVSCC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passed away
WVSSAC Assistant Executive Director Greg Reed passed away
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
Gretchen Fleming’s high school friend talks about her impact on his life
(Source: MGN)
Parkersburg man, Davisville woman among those indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury
Dispatchers say no officers were shot in the incident.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting; name released

Latest News

Night to Shine event
Night to Shine will have dress giveaway for honored guests
Blues band going to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals
Blues band going to the 2023 International Blues Challenge Finals
Marietta Community Foundation gives funds through “Young Sisters Enterprise Fund”
Marietta Community Foundation gives funds through “Young Sisters Enterprise Fund”
Remy is currently at the Blennerhassett Hotel
Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa partners with HSOP to get dogs adopted